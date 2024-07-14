Video: Ex-Watford star stuns with spectacular bicycle kick-style goal for Canada against Uruguay

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur wants to help Uruguay end its Copa America tournament on a positive note as they face Canada in the third-place match.

However, Canada responded with a goal of their own in the 22nd minute as former Watford and now current Olympique de Marseille standout Ismaël Koné scored an impressive bicycle kick-style goal off a corner kick set piece.

After giving up the first goal of the match, the Canadians aren’t going down without a fight as they look to secure third place in this tournament.