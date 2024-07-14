Colombia will face Argentina in the 2024 Copa America final at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL. While Los Cafeteros might have several supporters on its side, the squad will need its best players to step up.

James Rodríguez has been the star for the Colombians with one goal and six assists. While the 33-year-old will probably keep his impressive form against Argentina, he’ll need help from his teammates, one of them being Liverpool’s Luis Díaz.

Nonetheless, there’s one stat regarding Díaz that should worry those who will be cheering on Colombia on Sunday. WhoScored.com spotlighted that no player has been dispossessed more times than Díaz (14) at the 2024 Copa America.

No player has been dispossessed more times than Luis Diaz (14) at the 2024 Copa America. ?#CA2024 pic.twitter.com/7ZiwAyEobq — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 12, 2024

The 27-year-old has started all five matches for Colombia in this tournament and has scored two goals. Despite these numbers, Néstor Lorenzo and his team will need Díaz to be more of a factor if they want to win their second-ever Copa America trophy.

If players like Díaz don’t have an outstanding performance on Sunday, Argentina could be winning their second straight Copa America.