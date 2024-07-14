Video: Chelsea and Newcastle United target strikes crucial goal for Canada against Uruguay

Canada have taken a late lead against Uruguay as LOSC Lille striker Jonathan David, who is linked to Chelsea and Newcastle United, has scored a clutch goal for the Canadians as they look to come away with third place at Copa America.

After Uruguay took the early lead, Canada responded midway through the first half. Both sides played to a tightly contested match, but David has stepped up in a clutch situation and the Concacaf side is about to have an impressive finish to this tournament.

