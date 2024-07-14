Video: Former Barcelona star saves Uruguay with stoppage time goal against Canada

Former FC Barcelona and current Inter Miami striker Luis Suarez dialed back the clock and went back to his prime years. He scored a goal in the second half of stoppage time to save Uruguay from losing the third-place game against Canada at the 2024 Copa America.

After Jonathan David scored for Canada to take a 2-1 lead late in the second half, many assumed the Canadians could hold onto the lead. However, that wasn’t the case as Suarez scored the equalizer to force a penalty kick shootout to determine a winner.