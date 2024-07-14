Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies had a disappointing end to the 2024 Copa America as his failed Panenka attempt sealed Canada’s loss to Uruguay in the third-place game.

After Jonathan David and Luis Suarez scored late goals to push the match to a penalty kick shootout, Canada would fall short of pulling off the upset win over the South American side.

Ismaël Koné missed his penalty kick shootout attempt and Davies had to make his attempt or else it was over for Canada. The 23-year-old’s shot beat the goalkeeper as the player went with the Panenka, but the ball hit off the top crossbar and out, sealing the win for Uruguay.