Sir Jim Ratcliffe has sent a message to Luke Shaw ahead of England’s European Championship final against Spain.

With the heartbreaking loss against Italy three years ago still etched into the back of his mind, Gareth Southgate will be hoping for redemption against a vibrant Spanish side on Sunday night.

La Roja has been hands down the best team in the competition so far, as their direct style of play has continuously overwhelmed their opponents, knocking out favourites like France and Germany.

In order to get the better of Luis de la Fuente’s side, the Three Lions must be at the top of their game, especially on either flank with Spain’s main attacking threats, Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal, operating out wide.

Luke Shaw will be a great match for the Barcelona youngster, as he has been named to start the game after only featuring from the bench up until this point.

The left-back missed the opening half of the tournament recovering from injury and Manchester United fans will be hoping that he will be fit and ready for pre-season training.

No one will be more glad to see him injury-free than Manchester United co-owner Ratcliffe who sent the England international a message ahead of Sunday’s final.

‘Luke, please don’t pull your hamstring again,’ He said in an interview with the BBC.