Alan Shearer has hailed the opening performance of Luke Shaw with the Manchester United defender making his first start of the tournament in an England jersey.

Gareth Southgate surprised many fans by dropping Kieran Trippier for Sunday’s final and replacing him with the returning Shaw at left back.

The Manchester United defender has been out since February, only playing twice since with both appearances coming from the bench, first against Switzerland and then against Netherlands in the final.

Although there were questions about his overall match sharpness, these were quickly cast aside inside the opening 20 minutes as he won the ball several times against Lamine Yamal.

Spain started the game off by dominating the ball with Nico Williams running Kyle Walker to the byline several times but the Three Lions clawed their way into the game.

Speaking on the BBC, Shearer hailed Shaw for winning ‘absolutely everything’ against arguably the player of the tournament so far.

“Luke Shaw has looked good at the start of this match. He has won absolutely everything.” He said via the BBC.

