Exclusive: Man United to make key transfer decision next week, says Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United will make a decision on Sofyan Amrabat’s future next week, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for today’s piece, Romano explained that Amrabat himself has given the green light to the potential permanent move to Old Trafford after spending last season on loan in Manchester.

Amrabat is still a Fiorentina player for now, but Romano says the Morocco international wants to leave for a new challenge, so it could be that we’ll see him extending his stay at Man Utd, even if fans will likely be divided about how he performed for Erik ten Hag’s side last season.

Although there were some signs of improvement from Amrabat as the season went on, it remains to be seen if he’s really done enough to convince key figures at the club that it’s worth keeping him permanently, so it will be interesting to see what decision is made in the coming week.

Amrabat transfer update from Fabrizio Romano’s latest column

“There will also be a decision next week on Sofyan Amrabat, so it depends on United, they will decide next week,” Romano said in a section on the latest Man Utd transfer news.

“This is what all sources say, it’s not clear yet because it only depends on United decision.

“The player has already given his green light to the move. In any case, he could leave Fiorentina because he wants to try a different project.”

MUFC could do with strengthening in midfield as Casemiro hasn’t been at his best for some time now, so signing Amrabat could be a good, safe option, even if many fans will also feel there are probably better and more ambitious targets the Red Devils could be going for in that area of the pitch.