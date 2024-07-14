Arsenal legend claims Spanish star was ‘taking the mick’ before kick-off

The Arsenal legend believes that Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo was taking the mick out of England before kick-off.

The Three Lions face off against a red-hot Spanish team as they chase down an elusive major tournament win after coming agonisingly close in 2021, losing to Italy on penalties.

Despite some poor performances in this tournament, Gareth Southgate will feel like his side have as good a shot as any of overcoming Luis de la Fuente’s side.

Prior to the game kicking off, both sets of players took to the pitch in the usual fashion as they soaked in the atmosphere and tried to relax before getting changed in the dressing room.

Speaking in the ITV studio, presenter Mark Pougatch pointed out that Spanish midfielder Olmo was drinking a cup of tea while chatting to his international teammates.

“I think he’s taking the micky out of us.” Ian Wright replied.

The RB Leipzig midfielder will be the danger man for La Roja as he has established himself as one of the best-attacking midfielders in the world.