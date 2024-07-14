Arsenal have sounded out move for 15-G/A La Liga ace who is on Man United radar

Manchester United and Aston Villa are keen on signing the Girona winger Viktor Tsygankov.

The winger is on the radar of Arsenal as well and the Gunners have already signed out a move for him as per AS. Tsygankov has a €30 million release clause in his contract and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United, Arsenal or Aston Villa decide to pay up for him.

They could certainly use more quality and depth in the wide areas and the La Liga star would be a quality addition. The 26-year-old winger scored eight goals and picked up seven assists in La Liga last season and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for all three Premier League clubs.

Manchester United need more quality and depth in their attack and they will need to replace Jadon Sancho if he moves on. The England international does not have a future at the club and he is expected to be sold permanently this summer. Tsygankov could be the ideal replacement for him.

Arsenal need to sign Viktor Tsygankov as well

Meanwhile, Arsenal need more quality on the flanks as well. They have not been able to rotate Bukayo Saka or Gabriel Martinelli adequately.

The 26-year-old has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League and he could be a quality addition for Arsenal and Manchester United.

The reported €30 million release clause seems quite reasonable for a player of his quality and he should be able to justify the investment in the coming seasons. Arsenal and Manchester United certainly have the financial muscle to afford him.

The player will be tempted to move to the Premier League this summer and the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United will be attractive destinations. Meanwhile, Aston Villa are looking to add more quality and depth to their attack, especially after securing Champions League qualification and it remains to be seen whether they can win the race for the La Liga winger.