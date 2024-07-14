Arsenal tickets: How to buy Arsenal tickets for Premier League games

Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in England and they are supported by a huge army of fans.

Therefore, tickets for games at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium are generally in high demand.

So, how do you buy tickets to watch Arsenal?

How to buy Arsenal tickets

Tickets for Arsenal’s home games are sold directly by the club via arsenal.com/tickets.

Around 40,000 seats at each home game will be filled by season ticket holders.

The majority of the other Gunners fans at each match will be club members. Membership prices start at £34 per season and can be purchased at arsenal.com/membership.

A club membership does not entitle you to any tickets, but it gives you an advantage over non-members when trying to purchase tickets from the club.

Is buying Arsenal tickets easy?

Getting tickets for some games is easier than others when buying directly through the club.

Buying a home ticket via the club without a membership is impossible for many games, unless you want to buy an expensive hospitality package.

Purchasing tickets through a trusted reseller, such as livefootballtickets.com can often be easier than buying from the club, especially for fans who only go to games every now and again.

About the Emirates Stadium

The Emirates Stadium in north London has been Arsenal’s home since 2006 when they relocated from Highbury.

It has a capacity of 60,704, while the highest attendance on record is 60,383.

The below dates are subject to possible change at this point.

17/08/2024 15:00 Wolves (h) 24/08/2024 17:30 Aston Villa (a) 31/08/2024 12:30 Brighton (h) 15/09/2024 14:00 Tottenham Hotspur (a) 22/09/2024 16:30 Manchester City (a) 28/09/2024 15:00 Leicester City (h) 05/10/2024 15:00 Southampton (h) 19/10/2024 15:00 Bournemouth (a) 26/10/2024 15:00 Liverpool (h) 02/11/2024 15:00 Newcastle United (a) 09/11/2024 15:00 Chelsea (a) 23/11/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest (h) 30/11/2024 15:00 West Ham United (a) 03/12/2024 19:45 Manchester United (h) 07/12/2024 15:00 Fulham (a) 14/12/2024 15:00 Everton (h) 21/12/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace (a) 26/12/2024 15:00 Ipswich Town (h) 29/12/2024 15:00 Brentford (a)