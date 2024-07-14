Jude Bellingham vented his frustrations after England’s defeat to Spain in the final of Euro 2024 by kicking a water cooler as he made his way towards the tunnel at full time.

It wasn’t to be for England again, and they succumbed to a second consecutive European Championship final defeat.

Nico Williams gave Spain the lead just after the break, but Cole Palmer levelled brilliantly three minutes after coming off the bench.

Unfortunately for England Mikel Oyarzabal popped up with the winner four minutes from time although the Three Lions went agonisingly close through Declan Rice’s header before Dani Olmo cleared the ball off the line but Spain held on.

Bellingham, has had a mixed tournament and despite his heroics against Slovakia in the last 16 he’s not had the sort of impact many would have expected given the season he had for Real Madrid.

Losing big matches isn’t a regular occurrence for the 21-year-old and he took his frustrations out on an water cooler by kicking it over before taking a seat on the bench on his own.

This will hurt Bellingham but he will likely have many more moments in his career when he’s on the winning side of things.