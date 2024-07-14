Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano sums up Arsenal transfer target in one word

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight into what Arsenal fans can expect from Riccardo Calafiori as the Gunners continue to work on this deal, with the Italian journalist using one word to best describe the Bologna defender.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano said Calafiori is simply “quality” as he looks a great fit for Mikel Arteta’s style of play and philosophy due to his ability to play centre-back and left-back, whilst also having the ability to join in in midfield with his ability and intelligence on the ball.

Calafiori looked hugely impressive in Serie A last season and one imagines he’ll be a success if a move to the Emirates Stadium eventually goes through, while plenty of other top clubs could also surely have done well to snap him up.

Calafiori transfer: Fabrizio Romano’s praise for Arsenal target

Discussing the latest on Calafiori and providing some insight into what he could bring to Arsenal, Romano said: “Riccardo Calafiori – The Bologna defender is still waiting for Arsenal as the clubs try to reach an agreement on the transfer fee.

“If it goes through it should be a superb signing for Arsenal as Calafiori is an excellent defender – he can play centre-back or left-back, has an excellent left foot, can provide assists and score goals as he did for Bologna last season.

“Quality is the best word to describe him. He’s a centre-back but has quality to help the squad in the build up like midfielders.”

Arsenal fans will now just hope this can be finalised soon as the saga has dragged on for a while, with negotiations with Bologna clearly proving complicated.

This time last year, the Gunners seemed to be able to move quicker for their targets as they showed great ambition with deals for the likes of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz.