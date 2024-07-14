Bukayo Saka will have Spain star “on toast” in Euro 2024 final, says Jamie Carragher

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka could be key for England tonight and could potentially have Chelsea and Spain left-back Marc Cucurella on toast, according to pundit Jamie Carragher.

It’s a huge game tonight as England prepare to take on Spain in the Euro 2024 final, with the Three Lions reaching their second Euros final in a row, having been beaten on penalties by Italy back in the summer of 2021.

England will be desperate to make up for that defeat three years ago, and Gareth Southgate’s side also have the chance to win a first trophy since 1966 for the men’s team, but it seems Carragher isn’t too fazed by the occasion as he’s excited by the prospect of Saka coming up against Cucurella…

"I think Saka can have him on toast" ?@Carra23 previews the Euro 2024 final ?? ??????? pic.twitter.com/FrpDuoIibz — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 14, 2024

Saka has enjoyed his games against Cucurella in the Premier League, so it could be that we’ll see him do something similar at international level tonight, though of course the circumstances are very different.

Arsenal would expect to dominate games against Chelsea these days, but Cucurella has looked a lot better in this far stronger and more settled Spain side, whereas Saka has also arguably not been quite as convincing playing for his country as he often has been for his club.