Chelsea suffer transfer blow as defensive target wants to join rivals Arsenal

One of the players Chelsea were targeting this summer has told them that he wants to join their Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The two London rivals have been involved in a number of battles over the years, on and off the pitch.

On the pitch, the Gunners have managed to get the best of Chelsea in the last few years with the Blues struggling massively.

Arsenal have finished second in the Premier League in the last two seasons while Chelsea have struggled big time and have had two of their worst seasons.

However, the Blues still managed to beat the Gunners to the signing of Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal could now get one over their rivals as according to Gianluca Di Marzio, Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori favours a move to Arsenal over Chelsea.

Di Marzio said on Sky Sports:

“He has a high price because Bologna want €50 million (£42m) plus bonuses plus a percentage (of future sale).

“Arsenal is a bit less in their offer, but I think they will do the deal, yes. I think so (he will join the Gunners) because he wants Arsenal. In his mind, it’s only Arsenal.

“Even Chelsea tried to get him but the player said ‘no, I want Arsenal’ because I think Arsenal is considered by the player and his agents the perfect step for his career now.”

“He wants Arsenal” 🔴 Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Riccardo Calafiori believes Arsenal is the ‘perfect step’ for his career ⏳ pic.twitter.com/kVaMJYcFvh — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 13, 2024

Calafiori is heading to Arsenal instead of Chelsea

The gifted defender had a great season for Bologna in 2023–2024. He also played a standout role for Italy in Euro 2024.

His performances have caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in the world.

It looks like he will be heading soon to the Emirates Stadium to become a part of Arteta’s squad as the Spaniard prepares to challenge Manchester City again for the league title.

Calafiori has the ability to play in the central defensive position as well as the left-back position, which would offer the Gunners another option at the back by adding depth in their squad.