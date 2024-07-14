Cole Palmer has fired England back into the contest with an incredible finish from just outside the area.

After a relatively tame performance from the Three Lions up to this point, Chelsea’s Palmer has lit a fire under Gareth Southgate’s side just minutes after coming off the bench.

After winning the ball in midfield and catching Spain off guard, the ball was played to Bukayo Saka who straddled his run to stay onside before carrying the ball to the box.

Cutting in on his favoured left foot, the Arsenal man then played a cute pass into Jude Bellingham albeit just behind him but the Real Madrid man was able to nudge it into the path of Palmer.

The winger then opened his body up before stroking the ball into the bottom corner sending the English fans into hysteria.