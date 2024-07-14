Spain’s Dani Carvajal made a crying gesture towards Bukayo Saka after he fouled the England man in the first half of the Euro 2024 final.

The Spanish have started the game on the front foot, and have had plenty of possession with Nico Williams looking a threat, whilst England have yet to get a foothold in the game.

It’s been a cagey affair as you would expect in a final, but Carvajal has no doubt wound up the England players and particularly Saka, after making a crying gesture in his direction after he made a clear foul on Saka, but the Real Madrid man clearly felt otherwise.

If England do end up victorious that gesture will no doubt come back to haunt the Real Madrid man.

England are looking to end their 58-year wait for international success and win a major tournament on foreign soil for the first time in their history, whilst Spain are in a first major final since 2012.