Declan Rice reveals Mikel Arteta message ahead of Spain clash

Declan Rice has revealed what Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said to him after England’s semi-final win against Switzerland.

After a rollercoaster tournament in Germany, Gareth Southgate’s men prepare for a titanic clash with an in-form Spain side in the final of the European Championship on Sunday night.

Three years on from their heartbreaking penalty shootout loss to Italy, England fans will be highly optimistic that they can finally break the duct in an international tournament.

But although many may argue that the Three Lions got lucky with their route to the final, the same can’t be said for Luis de la Fuente’s side who knocked out the likes of Germany and Spain on their conquest.

A pivotal battle that will take place between these two sides will be in the middle of the park with club rivals Rice and Rodri going toe-to-toe once again.

The Arsenal midfielder played a crucial role in his side’s semi-final win against Switzerland and was questioned about Arteta’s reaction to the victory.

Despite being a Spaniard, Rice revealed that Arteta had expressed nothing but joy for England’s progression into the final.

“Then he texted me the other night saying ‘VAMOS!’ when we got to the final” he told talkSPORT.

“So yeah, I’m sure he’s going to be split, obviously because he’s got boys in the [Arsenal] squad who are obviously English as well.”