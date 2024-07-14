England set unfortunate new record after devastating loss

England set an unwanted new record against Spain on Sunday night which will probably spell the end for Gareth Southgate.

After 58 years since winning their last major international trophy, the wait must go on after the Three Lions lost in the European Championship final on Sunday night.

Despite producing one of their best performances in the tournament so far, it was not enough against an incredible Spanish side who were deserving winners on the night.

Nico Williams fired Luis de la Fuente’s men in front just moments after the restart when he was played in by Lamine Yamal before firing first time past Jordan Pickford.

Substitute Cole Palmer then sent the travelling England fans crazy when he levelled the contest up with a stunning strike from the edge of the area.

But Spain would have the last say as a substitute of their own, Mikel Oyarzabal, would pop up and grab the winner with just minutes remaining on the clock.

Another defeat will be hard to swallow for Southgate and his side as they have come agonisingly close in two consecutive finals.

Three years ago, England took Italy all the way to penalties but brutally missed out after the heroics from Gianluigi Donnarumma.

This has unfortunately given them the record of the first team in UEFA European Championship history to lose two back-to-back finals.