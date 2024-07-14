England squad confirmed as Gareth Southgate makes one surprise change

Gareth Southgate has made just one change to his squad that will face off against Spain in the European Championship final in Berlin.

The English manager has surprised a lot of fans by making a change in defence for his side, with Luke Shaw replacing Kieran Trippier at left-back.

The Manchester United man is starting his first game since February when he picked up an injury while playing for his club with the 29-year-old only making his return to the pitch in the quarter-finals against Switzerland.

The left-back position has been a major issue with Southgate forced to play Trippier out of position which as a result has hindered the side’s attacking fluency on the left-hand side.

The rest of the team remains the same with Bukayo Saka retaining his spot as a right-wing back behind Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham.

Spain on the other hand will be boosted by the return of Dani Carval and Robin Le Normand who missed the semi-finals due to a suspension.

