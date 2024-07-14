Gareth Southgate has made just one change to his squad that will face off against Spain in the European Championship final in Berlin.

The English manager has surprised a lot of fans by making a change in defence for his side, with Luke Shaw replacing Kieran Trippier at left-back.

The Manchester United man is starting his first game since February when he picked up an injury while playing for his club with the 29-year-old only making his return to the pitch in the quarter-finals against Switzerland.

The left-back position has been a major issue with Southgate forced to play Trippier out of position which as a result has hindered the side’s attacking fluency on the left-hand side.

The rest of the team remains the same with Bukayo Saka retaining his spot as a right-wing back behind Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham.

Team News for the final 👇 🇪🇸 – Carvajal and Le Normand return to the starting XI following their suspensions. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 – Luke Shaw starts instead of Kieran Trippier in England’s only change. #BBCFootball #EURO2024 #ESPENG pic.twitter.com/Gt0Yom4l2O — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) July 14, 2024

Spain on the other hand will be boosted by the return of Dani Carval and Robin Le Normand who missed the semi-finals due to a suspension.