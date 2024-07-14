Tottenham are ready to step into the market to sign a new right-back this summer.

With Emerson Royal edging closer to an exit from the club, Spurs are ready to sign a new player this summer in the right-back position.

They have been linked with a move for Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters, who has also attracted interest from West Ham United.

Ben Jacobs has been talking about Walker-Peters and his future on Last Word on Spurs.

“With right-backs you’re right with what you say, there is room for one more. West Ham I’m told are more active on Kyle Walker-Peters. There were discussions with Walker-Peters and Flynn Downes going the other way. West Ham are still there while Spurs haven’t advanced anything on Walker-Peters,” Jacobs said.

Timo Werner and Archie Gray joined the Spurs this summer, and Ange Postecoglou is keen to add additional names to the squad.

The Hammers and Julen Lopetegui are more active in signing a new right-back this summer and they are leading the race to sign Walker-Peters.

West Ham have decided to back new manager to start a new era at the club and they are already makings some big moves having signed Luis Guilherme and Wes Foderingham this summer.