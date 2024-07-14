The 2024/25 Premier League season will be Everton‘s last at their grand old home of Goodison Park.

Demand for tickets is understandably high, with fans flocking to L4 for what might be their final taste of this unique atmosphere.

About Goodison Park

Standing for 131 years, Goodison is arguably the last of its kind. The Toffees have enjoyed some great successes during their time there, winning eight of their nine top-flight titles since leaving Anfield, while winning five FA Cups and the 1985 European Cup Winners’ Cup.

Goodison also played host to multiple games at the 1966 World Cup, including a 3-1 victory for Eusebio’s Portugal over Pele’s Brazil, and the semi-final between West Germany and the Soviet Union.

But now, Everton’s days at this unique, historic venue are numbered, with the club set to up sticks to Bramley Moore Docks at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Goodison Park’s capacity is 39,572, with the Toffees’ new home on the banks of the River Mersey set to hold 52,888.

How to buy Everton tickets

Everton tickets are sold directly by the club via www.evertonfc.com/tickets-hospitality but home matches often sell out well in advance.

Club membership offers priority access to tickets among other benefits at a price of £35 for adults for the season. For more information on how to become a member of Everton FC, visit www.eticketing.co.uk/evertonfc/Memberships/List.

What is the best resale ticket site for Everton tickets?

While some resale companies can be untrustworthy, livefootballtickets.com is an incredibly safe site that offers an unrivalled service.

Fans buying from livefootballtickets.com will be given a 150% money-back guarantee on all ticket purchases.

The site also has a five-star rating on Trustpilot, plus customer support that exceeds expectations and anything you’ll find from competing sites.

The below dates are subject to possible change at this point.

August

17: Brighton (h)

24: Tottenham (a)

31: Bournemouth (h)

September

14: Aston Villa (a)

21: Leicester (a)

28: Crystal Palace (h)

October

5: Newcastle (h)

19: Ipswich Town (a)

26: Fulham (h)

November

2: Southampton (a)

9: West Ham (a)

23: Brentford (h)

30: Man Utd (a)

December

3: Wolves (h)

7: Liverpool (h)

14: Arsenal (a)

21: Chelsea (h)

26: Man City (a)

29: Nottingham Forest (h)

January

4: Bournemouth (a)

14: Aston Villa (h)

18: Tottenham (h)

25: Brighton (a)

February

1: Leicester (h)

15: Crystal Palace (a)

22: Man Utd (h)

25: Brentford (a)

March

8: Wolves (a)

15: West Ham (h)

April

2: Liverpool (a)

5: Arsenal (h)

12: Nottingham Forest (a)

19: Man City (h)

26: Chelsea (a)

May

3: Ipswich Town (h)

10: Fulham (a)

18: Southampton (h)

25: Newcastle (a)

