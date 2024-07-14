Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano makes Euro 2024 final prediction & highlights key areas for England & Spain

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has looked ahead to today’s Euro 2024 final between England and Spain, predicting a close game that could even go to penalties.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano made it clear he didn’t feel confident making an outright score prediction, or naming a winner, but he felt this would be a close game that could go all the way to a penalty shoot-out, with wingers like Phil Foden and Lamine Yamal perhaps set to be key.

England’s men’s team are aiming for a first trophy since 1966, and they’ll surely be desperate to avoid penalties again after losing the Euro 2020 final against Italy in a shoot-out after a 1-1 draw at Wembley Stadium.

Spain will probably be the favourites for this game, but England have a good chance as they’ve shown remarkable resilience in this tournament, coming from behind a few times and grinding out results even when they haven’t been at their best.

Fabrizio Romano on England vs Spain

“Euro 2024 final – I’m not good at score predictions so I leave this one, but I’m really looking forward to tonight’s final between Spain and England,” Romano said.

“I’m sure the game is going to be on players like Phil Foden and Lamine Yamal. More than in midfield, quality on the wing is gonna be key to win individual duels and win the game. It’s going to be exciting between two top teams, two closely-matched sides, and I could see it even going to penalties!”

Spain have been hugely impressive at this summer’s Euros, and will be looking to win a trophy for the first time since Euro 2012, when they capped that period of international dominance, picking up their third international trophy in a row.

Will Spain triumph again or is this England’s time to finally conquer a major tournament? Give us your predictions in the comments!