Newcastle given green light to sign “new Chiellini” to replace Schar, club keen to cash in

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United have reportedly been cleared to clinch the transfer of Juventus defender Federico Gatti, who has previously been compared to the legendary Giorgio Chiellini.

The Magpies are thought to be in the market for an upgrade on Fabian Schar, who may no longer be first choice in Eddie Howe’s side once Sven Botman returns from injury next season.

Botman has been out with a long-term injury problem, but Newcastle fans will be excited at the prospect of the Dutchman lining up alongside someone like Gatti.

Juve are thought to be open to cashing in on Gatti, even if they’re not desperate to sell, nor are they under pressure to do so as he has four years left on his contract.

The right offer, however, could persuade Juventus to do business, so Newcastle will now be hoping to take advantage.

More Stories / Latest News
The real reason for Amanda Staveley’s exit revealed
£45m speedster pushing to join West Ham immediately
Video: England fans troll Spain supporters with hilarious tapas-themed chant

NUFC have not had the busiest start to the summer so far, but one imagines that things will start to come together a bit more for all clubs once the Euros are finished later tonight.

Gatti was at Euro 2024 with Italy but didn’t play, so one imagines he might be keen to try a new challenge to show what he’s capable of and see if he can work his way into his national side more.

More Stories fabian schar Federico Gatti Giorgio Chiellini

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.