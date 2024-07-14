Newcastle United have reportedly been cleared to clinch the transfer of Juventus defender Federico Gatti, who has previously been compared to the legendary Giorgio Chiellini.

The Magpies are thought to be in the market for an upgrade on Fabian Schar, who may no longer be first choice in Eddie Howe’s side once Sven Botman returns from injury next season.

Botman has been out with a long-term injury problem, but Newcastle fans will be excited at the prospect of the Dutchman lining up alongside someone like Gatti.

Juve are thought to be open to cashing in on Gatti, even if they’re not desperate to sell, nor are they under pressure to do so as he has four years left on his contract.

The right offer, however, could persuade Juventus to do business, so Newcastle will now be hoping to take advantage.

NUFC have not had the busiest start to the summer so far, but one imagines that things will start to come together a bit more for all clubs once the Euros are finished later tonight.

Gatti was at Euro 2024 with Italy but didn’t play, so one imagines he might be keen to try a new challenge to show what he’s capable of and see if he can work his way into his national side more.