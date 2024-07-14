Top European manager wants to partner Man Utd & Chelsea stars in potential double transfer

Napoli manager Antonio Conte is reportedly keen to strengthen his attack with the transfers of Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood and Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku.

The Italian tactician has only recently taken over at Napoli, having previously worked with Lukaku at Inter Milan, and it could be that we’ll now see the pair cross paths again this summer.

According to Todo Fichajes, Conte’s dream is to have both Lukaku and Greenwood up front together at his new club, though of course it remains to be seen how realistic an idea this is.

Napoli might feel they will be able to cash in on star striker Victor Osimhen soon, and that would then give them potentially a lot to spend on new signings up front.

Greenwood and Lukaku are two players likely to be available this summer, for different reasons, so it will be intriguing to see if we do end up getting a look at this partnership.

Why Greenwood and Lukaku transfers make sense for Napoli

Greenwood is surely out of the first-team picture at Man Utd now after being arrested and then suspended by the club in 2022, while he spent last season out on loan at La Liga side Getafe.

It’s hard to imagine the Red Devils being prepared to deal with the kind of backlash they could get if they gave him another chance in their first-team, so a sale makes sense for them, also partly because it could represent significant profit on a homegrown player.

Lukaku, meanwhile, has flopped at Chelsea and it makes sense that they want to offload him now after loan spells at Inter and Roma.

The Belgium international has played well under Conte in the past, so it could be good business for Napoli to deliver this as one of their main signings for their new manager this summer.