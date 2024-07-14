Harry Maguire sends hopeful message to England squad

Harry Maguire has wished the England squad good luck in their European Championship final against Spain on Sunday night.

The Three Lions will face off against an in-form Spanish side in Berlin as they look to win their first major international tournament since their historic World Cup in 1966.

Despite their rollercoaster of a tournament so far, England fans will be confident that their side can finally go all the way but they will have to be at their absolute peak to best Luis de la Fuente’s Spanish side.

La Roja has already knocked out the likes of Germany and France, winning every single game of the competition so far and doing it in style.

Gareth Southgate will need his defence to be airtight to shut out the likes of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams with Marc Guehi already proving that he is up to that task.

The Crystal Palace defender got his start in the squad due to the absence of Maguire who just missed out after suffering a calf injury.

Although he couldn’t be there, the Manchester United defender wished the squad the best of luck on Sunday night.

Although his form may have dipped during his club career, Maguire has always upheld an excellent standard on the international stage acting as a bedrock for the England manager.