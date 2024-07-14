Exclusive: Liverpool making progress on potential €60m transfer to replace Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool are understood to be making progress in negotiations over a potential transfer move for Sporting Lisbon centre-back Goncalo Inacio as they look for a replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that there is some uncertainty around Van Dijk’s future at Liverpool, and the Reds have made a new central defender one of their top priorities this summer, though the Reds are also in the market for a new midfielder.

Inacio is currently the priority for Liverpool, and though he has a €60m release clause at Sporting, CaughtOffside understands that there is the growing feeling that the Portuguese giants could compromise on that fee.

The Portugal international looks a fine talent and he’s also long been on the radar of other top clubs such as Manchester United and Arsenal, though LFC are now the clear favourites for the 22-year-old.

Inacio transfer: Liverpool also looking at other defensive options

Inacio is not the only name on Liverpool’s list, however, with the Merseyside giants also ready to explore the possibility of alternatives in case that deal doesn’t work out.

Liverpool also like Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, and Willian Pacho of Eintracht Frankfurt.

It remains to be seen which name will end up being the most realistic one for Liverpool, but for now it seems Inacio is the focus, and things seem to be moving in the right direction on that deal.

In midfield, Liverpool’s new manager Arne Slot is an admirer of Quinten Timber from his former club Feyenoord, while it’s also felt that Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners could also still be one to watch for the Premier League side, even if Juventus have long looked the favourites for the Netherlands international.

Youssouf Fofana had also been on Liverpool’s radar, but things never advanced and he’s now on his way to AC Milan.