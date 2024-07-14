James McClean reveals who he is backing in Euro final with latest social media post

James McClean has made it clear who he is rooting for in the European Championship final after posting a picture in a Spanish jersey on Instagram.

The entire footballing world is gearing up for England’s clash with Spain in Berlin as the Three Lions search for their first major international trophy since the World Cup in 1966.

But they must overcome their biggest challenge yet in the tournament, a cohesive and razor-sharp Spanish side who have torn through both Germany and France en route to the final.

Although England will have an entire country behind them many around the world would also like to see a young vibrant Spanish side lift the trophy.

One of whom is former Republic of Ireland star McClean who took to Instagram to post a picture in a Spain jersey with the caption reading ‘All set… now we hope and pray,’.

Gareth Southgate has made just one change to his side from their semi-final win against Switzerland as Luke Shaw comes into the squad to replace Kieran Trippier who had been playing out of position.

England fans will hope that this is a good omen with the Manchester United defender scoring their opening goal against Italy three years ago.

