Journalist confirms Liverpool interest in 23-year-old Premier League midfielder

Liverpool are still in the process to decide what they want in the summer transfer window.

The new manager Arne Slot is busy with the club hierarchy in identifying their targets this summer.

So far, the Reds have not made any signings this summer but that could soon change with the Merseyside club looking for fresh faces to strengthen the level of their squad.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs has confirmed that Liverpool really like Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes but that does not mean that the Reds will sign the Brazilian midfielder.

Jacobs has claimed that it is more likely that the Premier League giants will sign a new centre-back and wide player than a new midfielder this summer.

In his GIVEMESPORT Transfer Mailbag, Jacobs stated that Gomes is a target for Liverpool and called the transfer ‘one to watch’ going forward.

“Midfield is not as high on their list of priorities as a centre-back and wide player,” Jacobs disclosed.

“But, I don’t think we can entirely rule it out and Liverpool really like Joao Gomes as well, so that could be one to watch in the coming months. But for now, midfield is not the priority.”

Liverpool revamped their midfield last summer under former manager Jurgen Klopp, adding Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, and Dominik Szoboszlai after the departure of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and James Milner.

However, the Reds midfield still struggled last season and failed to protect the defense, making their back line weak and exposed to the opposition attack.

Signing a midfielder is not a priority for Liverpool

Slot wants to change that this summer but first and foremost he is looking to add a new defender and a winger as reported by Jacobs.

After breaking into the team earlier this year, Gomes started all four of Brazil’s Copa America matches.

The midfielder has progressed well in the last two years and his move to the Premier League has worked wonders for his development.