Jude Bellingham shared a moment with his former Real Madrid teammate Joselu as they prepared to face off in the European Championship final.

After a spectacular first season in La Liga, Bellingham now has the opportunity to put the cherry on top by leading the Three Lions to victory on Sunday night as they face off against an impressive Spanish side.

As players took to the pitch to take in the environment prior to kick-off, the English midfielder shared a quick word with his former Real Madrid teammate Joselu as they prepared to face off on the pitch.

After a short spell in Madrid, Joselu left the club earlier this month to join Qatari side Al-Gharafa SC for a reported €1.5 million.

