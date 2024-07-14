(Video) Harry Kane replaced after just 61 minutes as England look for way back against Spain

International Football
Posted by

Gareth Southgate has rolled the dice with half an hour to go against Spain replacing his captain Harry Kane with Ollie Watkins.

Kane has struggled all tournament and despite being in with a chance of winning the Golden Boot he’s struggled to get involved in games.

The Spain defence were having far to easy a time, with the England captain not offering a threat in behind, and with England looking to play on the counter Watkins with his pace and runs in behind would seemingly offer England the best chance of getting back into the game.

Southgate will be hoping Watkins can have a similar impact to the semi final where he scored a last minute winner against the Netherlands.

England need Watkins to make an impact as they haven’t started the second half well and find themselves a goal down with Nico Willians giving Spain the lead just two minutes into the second half.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Williams fires Spain into final lead; Yamal registers fourth assist
(Video) Spain dealt huge blow with Man City star forced off at half time
Arsenal legend claims Spanish star was ‘taking the mick’ before kick-off
More Stories England Euro 2024 Gareth Southgate Harry Kane Ollie Watkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.