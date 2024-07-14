Gareth Southgate has rolled the dice with half an hour to go against Spain replacing his captain Harry Kane with Ollie Watkins.

Kane has struggled all tournament and despite being in with a chance of winning the Golden Boot he’s struggled to get involved in games.

The Spain defence were having far to easy a time, with the England captain not offering a threat in behind, and with England looking to play on the counter Watkins with his pace and runs in behind would seemingly offer England the best chance of getting back into the game.

Southgate will be hoping Watkins can have a similar impact to the semi final where he scored a last minute winner against the Netherlands.

England need Watkins to make an impact as they haven’t started the second half well and find themselves a goal down with Nico Willians giving Spain the lead just two minutes into the second half.