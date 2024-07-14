King Charles sends message to Gareth Southgate and England team after Euro 2024 final defeat

King Charles has offered his condolences to Gareth Southgate and the England team following their 2-1 defeat to Spain in Sunday’s Euro 2024 final.

The 58-year wait for a major international trophy goes on as Mikel Oyarzabel delivered a record fourth European Championship title for La Roja in the 86th minute, just 13 minutes after Cole Palmer had cancelled out Nico Williams’ opener.

England have now become the first-ever nation to lose consecutive Euros finals and although there will be a deep sense of frustration and disappointment, there will also be pride in the Three Lions going deep in another tournament.

That was certainly the tone from King Charles, who was quick to release a statement in support of the England players after the defeat in Berlin.

The royal statement read: “Mr. Gareth Soutghate, O.B.E

“Although victory may have eluded you this evening, nevertheless my wife and I join all my family in urging you and your support team to hold your heads high.

“All those who have participated in sporting activities at any level will know how utterly despairing such a result can feel when the prize was so near — and will join me in sending heartfelt sympathy, even as we congratulate Spain. But please know that your success in reaching the European Championship final is a really great achievement in itself, and one that brings with it the pride of a nation which will continue to roar for the Three Lions today — and in the many triumphs which I have no doubt lie ahead.

?? His Majesty The King has written to Gareth Southgate and the @England team following their loss against Spain at the @EURO2024 final this evening.

Read the letter below. pic.twitter.com/YTHYRfeR44 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 14, 2024

“Charles R.”