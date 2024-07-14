Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal broke yet another record as Spain beat England 2-1 in the final of Euro 2024.

The first half was a cagey affair with neither side offering much in the way of an attacking threat with Phil Foden going closest for England.

Spain were dealt a blow losing Rodri to injury at half time, but it didn’t seem to bother them as they took the lead two minutes after the break through Nico Williams.

England turned to their bench and Cole Palmer came up trumps as he fired in a brilliant equaliser three minutes after coming on, but it was late heartbreak for the Three Lions as Mikel Oyarzabal converted Marc Cucurella’s cross.

Yamal has had a brilliant tournament and had a couple of opportunities to score in the final, but the 17-year-old has been creating history throughout the tournament, and he broke another record by becoming the youngest player to ever win the Euros.