Lamine Yamal reveals how Spain can beat England

Spain’s superstar winger Lamine Yamal has revealed how his side can get the better of England on Sunday night.

In a titanic clash in Berlin, Spain faces off against the Three Lions as they search for their first win in the competition since 2012 to cap off an incredible tournament.

Although many fans have questioned the overall quality on display in Germany, La Roja are undoubtedly an exception to that as they have consistently dazzled opponents with their swift attacking play.

Although England has not been as impressive throughout the entirety of the competition, it will be anybody’s call who wins it on Sunday night given the abundance of talent on display.

Speaking to Spanish outlet Marca in the build-up to the clash, Spain’s Yamal revealed how his side can over the Three Lions.

“Playing the way we are doing, like against Germany or France.” He said.

“Being ourselves, having the ball and controlling the game at all times. I think we are the best at that and nobody can stop us if we do that.”

The Barcelona winger has been the breakout star of the competition and if he is on the winning side will more than likely be crowned as the player of the tournament.

With one goal and three assists to his name, the 17-year-old has added another dimension to Luis de la Fuente’s side along with Nico Williams on the opposite flank who has also established himself as one of the most frightening attacking threats in the world.