The Sunday Mirror reports that Crysencio Summerville will be free to depart Leeds United and that a move to the Premier League is expected.

The striker is being pursued by Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United.

Leeds failed to get promoted to the Premier League and that has put the future of a number of players in doubt at Elland Road.

Summerville is one of the players facing an uncertain future at the club.

The Whites have already sold Archie Gray to Tottenham in a big money move and now they are ready to cash in on the Dutch attacker.

Although there is no urgent need to sell Summerville since their financial concerns have been eased by the sale of Gray.

However, the player is attracting interest from Premier League sides after a fine season in the Championship, in which he scored 20 league goals and provided nine assists.

His contributions were crucial in getting Daniel Farke’s team to the Wembley play-off final of the EFL Championship.

The footballer, who is valued at £40 million, won the award of Sky Bet Championship footballer of the Season.

His departure will be a huge blow for the Whites who will struggle to win promotion without him next season.

He will be hard to replace in the market as not many talented players will want to join the struggling Championship side.