Liverpool defender confirms Anfield exit in emotional post on Instagram

After spending 19 years with Liverpool, defender Adam Lewis is moving to League Two in a permanent move.

It is a summer of change at Anfield as former manager and some key players have left the club.

Jurgen Klopp announced his decision to leave the club earlier this year and after the expiry of their contracts at Anfield, Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara have ended their successful spells at the club.

Now, another defender has confirmed his departure from the club, ending his 19-year association with the Merseyside club.

Lewis leaves the club after signing with Morecambe on a one-year deal, becoming one of the 15 signings made by the League Two club.

The defender posted an emotional farewell message on his Instagram account thanking the club for their support and confirming his move to Morecambe.

He wrote:

“19 years at a special club @liverpoolfc has come to an end. Would like to say a massive thanks to staff, players and fans for everything and all the opportunities I’ve had. Liverpool will always hold a special place in my heart ❤️

Now onto a new chapter @morecambefc looking forward to the season ahead and meeting the fans can’t wait to get started.”

A move away from Liverpool is what Lewis needed

The defender made his Liverpool debut in the FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury in 2020 but came nowhere near the first team on a regular basis.

The player has spent time away from the club on five loan spells, the last two coming at Newport County in League Two.

The departing Liverpool player received a message on his Instagram post from Reds legend Steven Gerrard.

Almost twenty years after joining the club as an U6s player, Lewis leaves the club as the Reds prepare to start a new era under manager Slot.