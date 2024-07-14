Man City attacker has asked to leave the club after rejecting a new contract

According to reports, Man City attacker Julian Alvarez has opted to leave rather than accept the chance to sign a new deal at the Etihad Stadium.

Despite just joining the team in 2022, the Argentinean attacker has stunned the English champions by deciding to leave the Premier League giants.

El Chiringuito claims that at the conclusion of last season, the Argentine forward turned down the chance to sign a new deal with the team.

The X account of El Chiringuito wrote:

‘Julián Álvarez has asked to leave Manchester City. At the end of the season, the Argentine rejected an improved contract and one more year of contract (ends 2028). He wants the club to give him a logical selling price.’

In addition, there has been persistent speculation tying Argentina international Alvarez to a move away from the Etihad, after earlier claims of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain being interested in him.

Furthermore, he has insisted that City establish a reasonable asking price for potential buyers.

He has played 103 games in two seasons at the Etihad, netting 36 goals and 18 assists, although most of his contribution has been as a backup player to Erling Haaland, coming off the bench.

Man City cannot afford to lose Julian Alvarez

This would come as a huge blow for Man City, who will have to now fight hard to keep the player at the club.

Moreover, the Premier League champions will find it almost impossible to sign a backup striker as good as Alvarez in the market.

The player’s versatility has been a huge asset for Pep Guardiola’s team as he can play as a striker, a number ten and out wide.