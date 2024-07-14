Man United keen on 28 year-old Premier League star who wants Old Trafford move

Manchester United remain interested in improving their attacking options this summer and they are lining up a move for Ivan Toney.

The Brentford striker is highly rated in the Premier League and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Red Devils.

Manchester United want to bring in two strikers this summer, and they have already secured an agreement to sign Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna. It will be interesting to see if they can get a deal done for Toney as well.

The 28-year-old striker wants to join Manchester United and his agent has already informed Brentford of his desire, as per Christian Falk.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can agree on a reasonable deal with Brentford now.

The striker has a contract with the Bees until 2025, and they will be under pressure to sell him for a reasonable price. Manchester United will not want to pay over the odds for a player who is in the final year of his contract.

Ivan Toney would be a quality addition

Manchester United will be hoping to challenge for major trophies next season and they need more quality at their disposal. Signing two quality strikers will help them immensely, and the likes of Toney and Zirkzee could share the goalscoring burden with Rasmus Hojlund next season.

Toney is at the peak of his powers right now and he will feel that this is the right time for him to join a big club capable of winning major trophies. Manchester United are widely regarded as one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to join them will be quite attractive.

The striker is well settled in English football and he could make an instant impact if he moves to Old Trafford as well. Brentford will look to recoup as much as possible for their star striker and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.