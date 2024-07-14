Man United ready to sell midfielder after talks with manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United are prepared to sell one of their experienced midfielders after he held privates talks with manager Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils are going through an overhaul of the squad with the club identifying their targets and also looking at the opportunity to offload players who are now surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

Manchester Evening News reports that Man United have indicated that, should a good offer for Eriksen’s services arrive, they are ready to allow him to depart during the current transfer window.

Eriksen played in 44 games during his debut season at Old Trafford, but he only made 28 appearances the following season as Kobbie Mainoo rose to prominence.

The Denmark international was mostly used as a substitute last season with Mainoo, Casemiro and Scott McTominay all ahead of him in the pecking order.

The midfielder was upset with his playing time and wanted to feature more but the manager has other plans.

The Dutch manager is expected to make big changes to the squad this summer with the likes of Jadon Sancho, Antony and Casemiro all facing an uncertain future at the club.

The midfielder is currently in the last 12 months of his contract at Old Trafford, having acknowledged last season that he was unhappy with his bit-part role at Old Trafford.

Eriksen has played in 72 games for the Red Devils since joining Man United in 2022, collecting 13 assists and three goals.

Man United are expected to be busy this summer

He could face the same fate as Donny van de Beek who has been sold by the club to make room for new signings.

Bologna attacker Joshua Zirkzee is about to arrive at the club soon along with a defender, however, it remains to be seen who that defender will be.

In terms of midfield additions, the Premier League giants have been linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte.