Man United ready to offer long-term contract in order to land 18-year-old target

Manchester United are keen on signing the French defender Leny Yoro this summer.

Real Madrid and Manchester United are both keen on securing his signature and the 18-year-old is expected to choose his next destination from the two clubs. According to Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United are offering him a contract until 2029 with the option to extend for a further year.

It will be interesting to see if Yoro is ready to accept the offer from the Red Devils. Manchester United need a quality central defender and the 18-year-old would be a long-term investment.

Yoro has the quality to play for the biggest clubs in the world and he could be a long-term asset for Manchester United. The Red Devils must look to replace Raphael Varane who left the club earlier this summer. Signing a quality central defender should be one of their priorities heading into the new season.

Man United need a quality defender like Leny Yoro

Manchester United conceded 58 goals in the league last season and they cannot hope to challenge for major trophies with a leaky defence. They need to sign a reliable partner for Lisandro Martinez and the Frenchman certainly fits the profile. He has attributes to develop into a world class defender with the right guidance and coaching.

The opportunity to play for a club like Manchester United could be attractive for the young defender. It would be a major step up in his career and he would get to push for trophies with them.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are very keen on the player as well and they need to bring in defensive reinforcements. They are widely regarded as the biggest club in the world and they have a proven track record when it comes to winning league titles and Champions League trophies. The 18-year-old could be tempted to join Los Blancos as well. It remains to be seen where he ends up.