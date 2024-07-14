Manchester United are determined to get rid of Victor Lindelof this summer.

The Swedish defender is not a key player for them and it is not surprising that the Red Devils are looking to cash in on him.

The 29-year-old is out of contract next year and this is their final opportunity to sell the player for a nominal price. They will not want to lose a player of his quality on a free transfer next year.

According to Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are now stepping up their efforts to sell the player. The Swedish international could prove to be a quality acquisition for mid-table clubs and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

The defender has had his share of injury problems last season and he made 28 appearances in all competitions. He will look to get his career back on track with regular football in the upcoming season and Manchester United might not be able to provide him with that opportunity.

Lindelof needs to leave Man United

The Red Devils are looking at a number of central defenders and Lindelof will fall further down the pecking order if he stays at the club.

The 29-year-old should look to move on in search of regular game time and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can find a suitable destination for him.

The Red Devils are looking to build a formidable squad capable of challenging Arsenal and Manchester City. They will need to bring in upgrades on players like Lindelof if they want to compete with the European elite. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops in the coming weeks.

The defensive unit is an area that is in need of improvements and Manchester United should look to invest in a couple of quality central defenders this summer.