Tottenham Hotspur are looking to improve their attacking unit this summer and they are desperate to bring in a reliable striker.

The North London outfit have now set their sights on signing Jonathan David from LOSC Lille. He was quite impressive in Ligue 1 last season and he scored 26 goals and picked up nine assists in all competitions.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham face competition from Chelsea and Manchester United for the 24-year-old Canadian international. David has proven himself to be a reliable performer in the French league and he has the physical and technical attributes to do well in English football as well.

Jonathan David is valued at £25 million and Tottenham certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done. They have missed a clinical presence upfront since the departure of Harry and the Canadian could be the ideal alternative. He is a proven goalscorer and he could transform them in the final third.

Man United and Chelsea keen on Jonathan David

Meanwhile, Chelsea need to bring in an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson, who has been quite underwhelming since his move from La Liga. Chelsea need a quality player leading the line for them and David would be the idea acquisition. Chelsea were overly dependent on Cole Palmer last season and the English attacker needs more support going forward.

Manchester United should look to bring in another prolific striker as well. Rasmus Hojlund is still quite young and he needs more support in the attack. David could share the goalscoring burden with him next season.

The opportunity to join clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United or Tottenham will be quite exciting for the 24-year-old striker and he will look to join a club where he can push for major trophies on a consistent basis.

It will be interesting to see where the Canadian international striker ends up eventually.