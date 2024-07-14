Manchester City star named Player of the Tournament

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has been named the player of the tournament after Spain was crowned champions on Sunday night.

After an incredible run which saw them go all the way to the final undefeated, La Roja have undoubtedly been the best team in the competition as they now reign as European champions after beating England 2-1 in Berlin.

Unsurprisingly it was Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal who were stars of the show with the two combining for the opener just after the break.

The Three Lions were able to claw their way back into the contest courtesy of a spectacular finish from substitute Cole Palmer but it wasn’t enough as Mikel Oyarzabal broke English hearts minutes from full-time.

Despite coming off injured at half-time, midfielder Rodri was named the player of the tournament as the Manchester City man has thrust himself into contention for the Ballon d’Or.

Best Player of the Tournament: Rodri.

Since the start of 2023, Rodri has lifted twice as many trophies (8) as he has lost games (4) for club and country. ◉ 2x Premier League

◉ 1x FA Cup

◉ 1x Champions League

◉ 1x Super Cup

◉ 1x Club World Cup

◉ 1x Nations League

◉ 1x European Championship ◉ 22/23 UCL Final… pic.twitter.com/0a2F3W89Aw — Squawka (@Squawka) July 14, 2024

Barcelona’s 17-year-old sensation Yamal was also given the award for the young player of the tournament although could have easily rivalled Rodri.