Manchester City tickets: How to buy Man City tickets in 2024/25 season

Manchester City are arguably the best team to watch in the Premier League.

Not only have Man City won the Premier League in each of the past four seasons, Pep Guardiola’s side have been the top-scoring team in every campaign since 2016/17.

Naturally then, tickets for games at City’s Etihad Stadium are generally in high demand.

So, how do you buy tickets to watch Man City?

How to buy Manchester City tickets

Tickets for Manchester City home games can be purchased via the club’s official ticketing page.

For many games, tickets will only be sold to club members. Man City membership costs £35 per season.

But buying a membership does not guarantee you any tickets.

Is buying Manchester City tickets easy?

Getting tickets for some games is easier than others when buying directly through the club.

About the Etihad Stadium

The Etihad Stadium – also known as the City of Manchester Stadium, or Eastlands – opened in 2002 for the Commonwealth Games.

It was converted into a football stadium a year later and has been home to Man City since August 2003.

The current capacity of the the Etihad Stadium if just over 53,000.

Manchester City’s Premier League fixtures (2024/25 season)

The below dates are subject to possible change at this point.

18/08/2024 16:30 Chelsea (a) 24/08/2024 15:00 Ipswich Town (h) 31/08/2024 17:30 West Ham United (a) 14/09/2024 15:00 Brentford (h) 22/09/2024 16:30 Arsenal (h) 28/09/2024 12:30 Newcastle United (a) 05/10/2024 15:00 Fulham (h) 19/10/2024 15:00 Wolves (a) 26/10/2024 15:00 Southampton (h) 02/11/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (a) 09/11/2024 15:00 Brighton (a) 23/11/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (h) 30/11/2024 15:00 Liverpool (a) 04/12/2024 19:45 Nottingham Forest (h) 07/12/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace (a) 14/12/2024 15:00 Man United (h) 21/12/2024 15:00 Aston Villa (a) 26/12/2024 15:00 Everton (h) 29/12/2024 15:00 Leicester City (a)