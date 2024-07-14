Manchester United receive injury boost ahead of new season

Manchester United have delivered an update on the fitness of defender Tyrell Malacia who is progressing in his training.

As the new season sneaks up on fans, attention will quickly turn from international football to club once the European Championship comes to a close on Sunday night with England facing off against Spain.

After a disappointing season, Erik ten Hag will be keen to see his side hit the ground running upon their return to the Premier League in August.

The Dutch manager will be even more ecstatic after the latest news regarding his first-ever Manchester United signing, Malacia has ‘progressed his fitness programme’.

“Young left-back Malacia returned to base earlier this week, after working hard throughout his summer break.” They wrote on the club website.

A welcome return to Carrington for @TyrellMalaciia 💪 Our left-back is continuing the hard work on his individual fitness programme ⬇️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 14, 2024

The Dutch defender underwent surgery at the start of last season which kept him out of the entirety of the campaign, a major blow for Manchester United given their struggles in the left-back position.

However, Ten Hag will feel no need to rush him back with Luke Shaw now seemingly fit to start the new season after featuring for Gareth Southgate in the European Championship.