Manchester United announce the arrival of £35 million star

Manchester United have announced the official signing of Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee on a 5-year deal.

After a relatively slow start to the summer transfer window, it seems like deals are finally getting done as the European Championships come to an end.

Manchester United fans will be delighted to see their club announce the arrival of Bologna striker Zirkzee to Old Trafford just a matter of hours before Spain’s clash with England.

The 23-year-old penned a 5-year deal at the club with an option to extend for a reported fee of £35.8 million.

Ready to make his mark 🔥 Joshua Zirkzee: welcome to Manchester United ❤️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 14, 2024

“Having had discussions with the manager and the leaders of the club I know how exciting the future is going to be here and I cannot wait to play my part in achieving success for Manchester United.” He said in an interview with the Official Club Website.

The Dutch centre-forward grabbed the eye of several top European sides with his performances in the Serie A last season, scoring 11 goals and grabbing five assists as he helped Bologna qualify for the Champions League.

The 23-year-old has demonstrated an amazing ability to drop deep and pick up the ball like a traditional playmaker but also a clinical edge in the box which has made him one of the most lethal attackers in the Serie A.

At 6ft 4, Erik ten Hag will now have two physical young stars leading the line who will be hungry to start the season.

Despite travelling to the Euros with the Netherlands, Zirkzee only made two appearances, which came off the bench in the tournament for a combined total of four minutes.