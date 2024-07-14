Newcastle and West Ham among clubs keen on 26-year-old Serie A ace

Newcastle United, West Ham United and Everton are keen on signing Federico Gatti this summer.

The 26-year-old defender is highly rated in English football and he could prove to be a quality acquisition. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle, West Ham or Everton decide to come forward with an offer to sign him.

However, Gatti is not too keen on a move to the Premier League and he has already turned down the advances of the English clubs, as per Tuttosport. It will be interesting to see if they can convince him to move to England in the coming weeks.

Newcastle and West Ham want Federico Gatti

Newcastle need to improve their defensive unit and they need to sign a quality central defender. The 26-year-old would be the ideal acquisition for them, and he could help them tighten up at the back. Newcastle are an ambitious club and they will hope to push for trophies in the coming seasons. Signing quality defenders would help them compete at a high level and the Italian would be a superb investment for them.

Meanwhile, West Ham United need to improve their defensive unit as well. They will be hoping to compete in Europe regularly and signing a quality central defender should be one of their priorities.

At Everton, they have been fighting the relegation battle in recent seasons and they will have to tighten up defensively if they want to do well next season. In addition to that, Jarrad Branthwaite has been linked with a move away and Everton will have to replace him adequately.

Federico Gatti would be a solid addition for all three clubs, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. The 26-year-old has the physical and technical attributes to do well in English football, and he could be a useful player for all three clubs.