Manchester City are reportedly pushing to get a transfer deal for RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo done by Tuesday, according to respected journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

See below as Di Marzio has posted on X, formerly Twitter, to suggest that things are speeding up in Man City’s pursuit of Olmo, who has been one of the stars of the Spanish national team at Euro 2024 this summer…

Olmo looks like someone who’d be a fine fit for Man City’s style of football, with Pep Guardiola perhaps also looking in need of someone who could come in and be a long-term successor to Bernardo Silva.

Silva’s long-term future at the Etihad Stadium could be in some doubt as the Daily Star linked him with Bayern Munich earlier this summer, so it might be that Guardiola wants someone like Olmo to come in first before allowing the Portuguese playmaker to leave.

Olmo transfer: What Fabrizio Romano has said

As per his recent Daily Briefing column, Fabrizio Romano has also given us some insight into Olmo’s situation and his release clause at Leipzig, which he says has now been extended.

“I want to start with an important update on the situation of Dani Olmo. From what I’m told, there is an important detail on Olmo’s €60m release clause. The plan was for the clause to run until Monday 15th July, but if the Spanish national team were to reach the final of the Euros, it would then run for five more days,” Romano said last week.

“Now we know that Spain have reached the final of Euro 2024, where they will face England, his release clause at RB Leipzig will be valid until the 20th of July. This means the agents of the player have more time to hold more meetings to find a solution for him.

“I’ve been asked about reports in England linking Olmo with Chelsea, but at the moment I’m told they are not negotiating for him. Chelsea already have Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke and then Kendry Paez and Estevao Willian to come later, so it’s not something concrete for Chelsea at this stage. But he can be an option for many other clubs.

“So what’s going on with Olmo? I’m told that there are meetings expected with Premier League clubs, while Bayern also appreciate this opportunity, but it could be really complicated to negotiate with Leipzig if they’re not fast and the date of his release clause being valid passes. It would take a lot more than €60m to sign Olmo after the 20th of July.”