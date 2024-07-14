Video: Oyarzabal breaks English hearts as Spain crowned champions

Mikel Oyarzabal has cemented himself in Spanish history after scoring the winning goal against England in the European Championship final in Berlin.

Twelve years on from their last major tournament win, Luis de la Fuente’s side have been crowned champions of Europe after capping an incredible tournament off on Sunday night.

After a very cagey opening 45 minutes which saw both sides only produce one shot on target between them, La Roja struck immediately after the break when Nico Williams found himself in acres of space inside the area, finishing past Jordan Pickford.

An incredible Cole Palmer strike then clawed the Three Lions back into the contest but that joy was short-lived with Oyarzabal, also a substitute, striking with just minutes remaining.