Player could reverse his decision to join Leicester City

Leicester City have been linked with a move for Juventus winger Matias Soule this summer.

After the departure of manager Enzo Maresca and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from the club, the Foxes are going through major changes with a number of players expected to arrive this summer.

Following their promotion to the Premier League, they have been boosted by Wilfried Ndidi extending his stay at the club.

However, according to journalist Gianluca di Marzio, Soule could now be confused about his earlier decision to join the newly promoted Premier League team.

As per Di Marzio, Leicester City and Roma are the two primary suitors for Soulé, who is now one of the most sought-after stars in the Juventus squad.

The winger, who scored 11 goals and provided three assists while on loan at Frosinone in Serie A last season, is regarded as a promising young talent.

If the player is given the option to choose between Leicester City and Roma, he would choose the Italian club over the former Premier League champions.

Roma are willing to meet the player’s price tag set by Juventus while Leicester are not entirely sure about that.

That could take the Argentinian to the Italian capital to play for De Rossi’s Roma team, with the Italian manager reportedly ‘crazy about him’.

It would be a major blow to Leicester and their transfer hopes who thought they had done enough to bring the player to the club.